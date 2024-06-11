Kepler Demonstrates Optical Inter-Satellite Links Between 2 Spacecraft

Kepler Communications has validated optical inter-satellite links between two Pathfinder data relay satellites in low Earth orbit.

The company said Tuesday the satellites equipped with Space Development Agency-compatible Tesat SCOT80 optical terminals were able to create links during a commissioning and early operations phase.

Kepler sent the two satellites into space in November 2023 and conducted commissioning and examination of Pathfinder systems before doing the optical testing campaign.

Said efforts are made to demonstrate technology for The Kepler Network, the company’s space data relay constellation.

“Kepler is proud to make significant progress in creating the critical Internet infrastructure needed to solve compounding data needs in space,” remarked Mina Mitry, CEO and co-founder of Kepler. “The Kepler Network will act as a data transport layer, bringing modern Internet capabilities to space through an interoperable architecture that will revolutionize space communications as we know it.”

During optical connection tests, diagnostic data were exchanged by the two satellites while adhering to SDA standard. Multiple data acquisition scenarios were also tested.

Kepler also demonstrated Internet Protocol mesh networking, utilizing standard protocols to establish real-time communication with other satellites over a single ground link.