Kaitlyn Webster Promoted to Chief Solutions Architect at RS21

Kaitlyn Webster, former director of data analytics at RS21, was elevated to the role of chief solutions architect at the Albuquerque, New Mexico-located data science company.

RS21 said Monday Webster will now be responsible for driving the development of the company’s innovative products and services to meet customer requirements.

Webster, as part of RS21’s executive team, will also collaborate closely with division directors, technical staff and business development teams.

She has been with the company for over three years, holding posts of increasing responsibilities, including manager of federal government analytics and program manager of federal government.

“I’ve spent the last three and a half years learning all sides of RS21’s business from the ground up, and I have consistently been inspired by the important mission-driven work we do,” said Webster. “I am looking forward to applying that knowledge to solution more broadly for our clients in this new role.”

Webster’s career includes time serving as a research analyst within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and an analyst at the Department of Defense.