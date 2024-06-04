Jose Simonelli Appointed Head of Professional Services & Customer Experience at Rancher

Jose Simonelli has been selected as head of professional services and customer experience at Rancher Government .

In his new role, Simonelli will enhance Rancher’s service delivery to help meet the specific needs of various federal clients, the company announced from Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Rancher Government CEO Paul Smith , a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, said Simonelli’s appointment underscores the organization’s commitment to “providing the highest level of service and support to our government clients.”

“Jose’s proven track record in driving customer success and his deep understanding of the public sector make him the perfect fit for this role,” he added.

Prior to joining Rancher Government, Simonelli led teams of technical account managers, automation program advisors and client delivery leads as head of public sector enterprise success at UiPath.

Earlier, he spent a decade at Red Hat, beginning as a senior cloud architect and ascending to the role of senior leader for public sector emerging technology services. Throughout his tenure, he was responsible for a wide range of functions, many of which surrounded workforce development and expanding the business.

“I am enthusiastic about joining the team at Rancher Government and combining my experience with the incredible talent here to drive success for our federal customers,” said Simonelli.

He emphasized his commitment to developing technical teams, which he said “will forge the continued success that our customers seek within their environments,” when combined with Rancher’s portfolio.