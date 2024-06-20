Jason Motte Named Strategic Account Manager of Federal Mission Support at Rancher Government

Jason Motte has been appointed as strategic account manager of federal mission support at Rancher Government. In his new role, Motte will use his knowledge of cyber operations and strategic initiatives to help customers embrace digital transformation, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Previously, Motte served as a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force team director for Elastic. Here he worked to help USAF leaders find strategies to solve problems warfighters face.

Rancher Government Vice President of Sales Tricia Fitzmaurice spoke on the importance of Motte’s new role, especially as the company expands its efforts to aid the government’s continued digital evolution.

“His understanding of the nuanced needs of federal cyber operations will be key in delivering solutions that not only secure but also enhance operational capabilities to ensure mission success,” Fitzmaurice said.

Motte said he is thrilled to be a part of Rancher Government during a period of exponential growth.

As the company looks to modernize, Motte said he will help further their mission to transform government IT infrastructures.

“Our focus on secure, open source, container-based applications orchestrated with Kubernetes offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance the government’s digital capabilities, ensuring they are agile, secure, and ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges today.”