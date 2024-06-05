Jason Ballah Joins Electrosoft as VP of DOD Programs

Jason Ballah, an executive with more than 25 years of experience in leading operations and business strategies supporting the Department of Defense and several companies, was appointed vice president of DOD programs at Electrosoft Services.

The Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity and enterprise modernization firm said Ballah will be responsible for driving customer success and satisfaction and other aspects of Electrosoft’s DOD programs.

Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft, told ExecutiveBiz, “The appointment of Jason underscores our commitment to delivering innovation and excellence to our federal and defense customers. His wealth of experience navigating the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the DOD will be pivotal in advancing our mission to protect and secure our nation’s most critical assets.”

Prior to joining Electrosoft, Ballah was a business unit VP at a large defense contractor and an assistant VP of business services at a nonprofit vocational rehabilitation organization. His career also includes time working in support of the Air National Guard as director of operations at the Network Operations and Security Center.

The executive brings to Electrosoft a track record of securing and transforming information technology/network infrastructures to advance service delivery and improving and automating processes.

“Electrosoft has been a pioneer in areas such as [identity, credential and access management] and zero trust,” said Ballah. “I look forward to working with this innovative team to further develop these and other emerging technology areas to serve our DOD customers and continue our enormous growth momentum.”

He also has a Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification, a master’s degree in software engineering and network security and a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

“Electrosoft was built on core values of customer service, integrity and innovation, therefore this new VP of DOD Programs role is an essential addition to our executive team,” said Gupta. “We are confident that Jason will help us continue delivering exponential results that drive mission success of our defense customers.”