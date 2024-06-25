Iron Mountain Eyes Expanded Navy Partnership With GPO Contract; Melissa Carson Quoted

Iron Mountain expects to broaden its business with the Department of the Navy under a new contract awarded by the U.S. Government Printing Office for off-site document conversion and scanning services, Seapower Magazine reported Monday.

Melissa Carson, general manager of Iron Mountain’s government solutions group, said the company is “kind of in our infancy in joining and partnering” with the Navy and has supported the service branch’s records office under a previously awarded blanket purchase agreement.

The recently awarded GPO contract covers the provision of off-site document conversion and scanning services, including document preparation, scanning, optical character recognition and indexing, to the Defense Logistics Agency.

The contract includes 15 to 25 orders per year with scanning requirements ranging from 1,000 to 9 million images per order.

Carson said Iron Mountain uses an artificial intelligence tool called Insight AI to conduct intelligent document processing “with one touch, create the image, classify it for records storage and retention, along with the metadata off of it.”

“We now with this Insight tool, have used the power of AI and machine learning models with natural language models behind it,” she said.