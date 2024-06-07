Irene Esteves Succeeds Mark Suchinski as Chief Financial Officer of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems has appointed Irene Esteves, a member of the company’s board of directors, as its new chief financial officer.

Esteves succeeds Mark Suchinski, who is stepping down but will stay on to provide support during the transition period, Spirit AeroSystems said Wednesday.

Esteves previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Time Warner Cable. Her appointment at Spirit goes into immediate effect.

Commenting on the executive move, Spirit AeroSystems CEO and former Wash100 awardee Patrick Shanahan said, “We are pleased to welcome Irene Esteves as our new CFO. Her extensive experience and her remarkable instincts and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to drive our strategic initiatives and deliver value to our teammates, customers, and shareholders.”

As for the outgoing CFO and senior vice president, Shanahan said, “Mark Suchinski has been a strong leader in critical roles serving Spirit AeroSystems for nearly two decades. His leadership and vision have greatly contributed to our success.”