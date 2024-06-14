in Contract Awards, News

IPTA Receives $80M Army Futures Command Contract for Data Science Platform Support

Interactive Process Technology Associates has secured a five-year, $80 million contract to provide data science environment support services for the Data Platform Division of the U.S. Army Futures Command.

IPTA said on LinkedIn Thursday the award covers data and software engineering support for the DPD analytic support teams and similarly skilled government teams within partner organizations.

The company is expected to work with Applied Information Sciences, JANUS Research Group and MKS2 Technologies for the effort in Austin, Texas.

Previously, IPTA delivered support and advisory services to enable AFC data platform capabilities.

IPTA is a federal information technology and professional services provider with several locations including Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas and Virginia. 

Written by Kacey Roberts

