Intelligent Waves to Facilitate Sale of COMSovereign Offerings to Government, DOD Customers

Intelligent Waves will serve as an authorized solutions partner of communication systems developer COMSovereign under the terms of a new agreement between the two companies.

Intelligent Waves said Tuesday that as a solutions partner, it will help with the sale to the government and Department of Defense customers of COMSovereign’s 5G connectivity offerings and aerostat and drone platforms, as well as the network change monitoring and compliance software-as-a-service offering of SIFF.io, another COMSovereign partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Intelligent Waves President and CEO Tony Crescenzo touted the ability of COMSovereign products “offer secure connectivity and capabilities to end users regardless of their location.”

“This is why we are excited to apply our expertise and experience to meet the specific needs of government clients as COMSovereign’s newest solutions partner,” Crescenzo added.

For his part, COMSovereign President and CEO David Knight praised Intelligent Waves’ “ability to provide advanced technology integration expertise” to the DOD.

“As a specialist in serving the government sector, we look forward to their support as we seek to expand our access to this large and important market,” Knight added.