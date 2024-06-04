Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix: Agencies Should Advance Sustainable Data Center Practices

Gary Hix, chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said the exponential growth of data will prompt federal agencies and their partners to advance efforts to decarbonize data center infrastructures and implement sustainable strategies to meet climate goals while promoting digital diplomacy and cross-border collaboration.

In a commentary published Monday in Nextgov/FCW, Hix wrote that the adoption of innovative decarbonization strategies resulted in dramatic reductions in data center-related energy emissions and consumption.

“Innovative practices like optimizing data management, modernizing processes and applications, leveraging AI-driven efficient cooling systems, and reducing hot spots are also driving substantial gains,” he added.

According to Hix, reducing energy consumption and emissions will enable agencies to “model best practices for allied nations while future-proofing infrastructure against exponential data demands.”

The CTO also called on agencies to push environmental stewardship as a strategic imperative and lead the charge in advancing sustainable data center practices.

“As the State Department’s digital solidarity initiatives assist partners in leveraging technology for economic and social progress, sustainable data center strategies will be crucial,” Hix noted.