Groundswell Implements Workday Cloud-Based Platform for Federal Agency

Groundswell has implemented Workday‘s cloud-based enterprise resource planning service for a U.S. federal agency with a global workforce and international mission. 

Deploying the Workday Government Cloud platform replaces an outdated on-premises personnel database, allowing decentralized decision-making as it enables thousands of staff members to access and manage their data independently, Groundswell said Tuesday.

Groundswell collaborated with CrossVue for the implementation, which is in support of the federal government’s transition from legacy ERP systems to more modern and flexible platforms.

In August 2021, the platform achieved readiness at a moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, positioning it for future adoption across the U.S. federal marketplace.

Written by Kacey Roberts

