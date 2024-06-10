GovCon Index Dropped for 2nd Consecutive Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index recorded losses for the second week in a row, decreasing by 0.92% last week. This change lowered the average to $4,953.15.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers and presents real-time data on the stock market performance of 30 notable government contracting enterprises. Users are able to leverage this information to evaluate the success of each individual company while getting a glimpse into the wider trends at play in today’s GovCon market.

Overall losses did not stop every company from growing. Palantir, last week’s top performer, rose by 7.52%. Boeing took second place with gains of 7.11%.

Despite these wins, a drop of 0.37% on Friday indicated a continuation of GovCon Index’s general downward trend.