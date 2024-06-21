Gordon Kesting, Glenn McArthur Join D-Fend’s US Leadership Team

Counter-drone technology provider D-Fend Solutions has expanded its U.S. leadership team with the appointment of Gordon Kesting as vice president of U.S. sales and business development and Glenn McArthur as business development manager.

Both executives bring extensive industry experience and will help the company dominate the counter-unmanned aerial system sector through its U.S. operations, sales and partnerships, D-Fend said Thursday.

Kesting most recently served as VP of international military programs at Elbit Systems of America, where he oversaw growth strategies in homeland security and international foreign military markets.

He also held leadership roles at Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman and the former Raytheon company.

McArthur joins D-Fend following a 25-year career at the U.S. Border Patrol, where he most recently served as assistant chief patrol agent focused on c-UAS intelligence and operations.

In his new role, McArthur will help drive D-Fend’s strategic partnerships and business growth strategies in homeland security and other public safety sectors.