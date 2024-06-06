GlobalFoundries to Serve as ElevATE Semiconductor’s Manufacturing Partner for 7HV Chip Production

GlobalFoundries has entered into a partnership with ElevATE Semiconductor to reestablish the production of 7HV high-voltage chips.

GF said Wednesday that the goal of the partnership is to be able to meet the demand for the chips by commercial customers and those from the aerospace and defense industry.

The 7HV chip is designed by ElevATE and manufactured using 200mm wafers at GF’s production facility in Essex Junction, Vermont.

ElevATE Vice President of Operations and Quality Assurance Anil Kodali described the partnership as “a significant transformation” in the company’s production strategy.

“With GF as our manufacturing partner, we can be sure of a robust and reliable source of supply, enabling us to meet the escalating demands of our customers in terms of volume, quality and time-to-market,” Kodali added.

For his part, Nicholas Sergeant, GF vice president for aerospace and defense – critical infrastructure, said, “Our collaboration with ElevATE underscores GF’s commitment to ensuring the U.S. semiconductor and national security ecosystems have a reliable supply of secure, domestically manufactured chips.”