Gerald Caron Takes on Cybersecurity VP Role at RIVA Solutions

RIVA Solutions has appointed Gerald Caron, former chief information officer for the International Trade Administration, as its new vice president of Cybersecurity.

Caron brings to the McLean, Virginia-based information technology government contractor and systems integrator more than 20 years of experience as a leader in global IT operations and cybersecurity, RIVA said Monday.

As ITA CIO, Caron implemented advanced IT services and strategies across a network that had over 2,200 employees. He also spent 18 years at the State Department in various high-level technical positions, the latest of which was director of enterprise network management.

Commenting on the move, Raj DasGupta, chief technology officer of RIVA, said, “Gerry’s extensive experience and proven track record in leading complex technology initiatives make him the perfect choice to lead our cybersecurity efforts. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our cybersecurity offerings to protect our clients against the evolving threats in today’s digital world.”