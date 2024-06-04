in Executive Moves, News

Gerald Caron Takes on Cybersecurity VP Role at RIVA Solutions

Gerald Caron / RIVA Solutions
Gerald Caron Takes on Cybersecurity VP Role at RIVA Solutions - top government contractors - best government contracting event

RIVA Solutions has appointed Gerald Caron, former chief information officer for the International Trade Administration, as its new vice president of Cybersecurity

Caron brings to the McLean, Virginia-based information technology government contractor and systems integrator more than 20 years of experience as a leader in global IT operations and cybersecurity, RIVA said Monday.

As ITA CIO, Caron implemented advanced IT services and strategies across a network that had over 2,200 employees. He also spent 18 years at the State Department in various high-level technical positions, the latest of which was director of enterprise network management.

Commenting on the move, Raj DasGupta, chief technology officer of RIVA, said, “Gerry’s extensive experience and proven track record in leading complex technology initiatives make him the perfect choice to lead our cybersecurity efforts. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our cybersecurity offerings to protect our clients against the evolving threats in today’s digital world.”

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Chip Schaller Named Proposal & Capture Subject Matter Expert at AutogenAI; Elizabeth Lukas Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Chip Schaller Named Proposal & Capture Subject Matter Expert at AutogenAI; Elizabeth Lukas Quoted
CTC to Continue Combat Vehicle Modernization Work Under Army Contract; Ed Sheehan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CTC to Continue Combat Vehicle Modernization Work Under Army Contract; Ed Sheehan Quoted