General Dynamics Unit Books $66M Army Contract to Produce Upgraded Stryker Vehicles

General Dynamics ’ land systems division has secured a $66 million contract from the U.S. Army to build more Stryker Double V-Hull A1 infantry carrier vehicles .

The Department of Defense said Friday work under the fixed-price-incentive award is expected to run until Dec. 31, 2026.

Army Contracting Command will determine work locations and funding as each order is issued.

Stryker A1 features several upgrades including automotive and electrical enhancements to its power generation system, vehicle digital backbone implementation and suspension capabilities improvements.