in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Unit Books $66M Army Contract to Produce Upgraded Stryker Vehicles

Photo / General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics Unit Books $66M Army Contract to Produce Upgraded Stryker Vehicles - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Dynamics’ land systems division has secured a $66 million contract from the U.S. Army to build more Stryker Double V-Hull A1 infantry carrier vehicles.

The Department of Defense said Friday work under the fixed-price-incentive award is expected to run until Dec. 31, 2026.

Army Contracting Command will determine work locations and funding as each order is issued.

Stryker A1 features several upgrades including automotive and electrical enhancements to its power generation system, vehicle digital backbone implementation and suspension capabilities improvements.

In June 2020, General Dynamics Land Systems won a potential $2.5 billion contract to apply an engineering change proposal configuration to manufacture the vehicles.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Scott Gibbons Appointed Operations VP at L3Harris - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Scott Gibbons Appointed Operations VP at L3Harris
GovCon Index Dropped for 2nd Consecutive Week - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Index Dropped for 2nd Consecutive Week