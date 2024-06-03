General Atomics Unit to Supply Modernized Gray Eagle Drones to Army National Guard

General Atomics ‘ aeronautical systems division will build and deploy 12 Gray Eagle 25M unmanned aircraft systems for the Army National Guard.

The ARNG previously requested the systems to help enhance the multi-domain operations capability of its divisions, General Atomics said Friday.

Moreover, the GE 25Ms will enable ARNG teams to conduct divisional reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition for the first time.

As an advanced model of the Gray Eagle UAS, the GE 25M features the new EagleEye multi-mode radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors and supports a wide range of kinetic and non-kinetic payloads.

The 2023 congressional budget is being used to fund the ARNG orders.