GDMS Conducts On-Orbit Demo of Space-Based Virtual Receiver Processor

General Dynamics Mission Systems earlier this year demonstrated a space-based virtual receiver processor with a maturity of technology readiness level 9.

The demonstration was carried out on-orbit on an electronically steerable antenna payload provided by Lockheed Martin, GDMS said Thursday.

The VRP works to deliver multiple waveform-agnostic receivers in a single component and provides channels with varying bandwidths and carrier frequencies anywhere within its radio frequency range.

The VRP also features a spectrum monitoring capability enabling adaptive communication channel management.

General Dynamics used its Fast Attack framework to develop the technology.

The rapid development, production, integration and testing approach made it possible for the VRP to achieve operational capability within 18 months.

Written by Jerry Petersen

