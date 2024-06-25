GDIT Names Moises DelToro as Navy/Marine Corps CTO

Moises DelToro, a business and technology leader, has joined General Dynamics Information Technology as Navy/Marine Corps chief technology officer.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, DelToro said he looks forward to showcasing GDIT’s portfolio of tailorable digital platforms designed to integrate with government customers’ IT networks.

DelToro brings to the role over two decades of executive leadership and management experience and a background in defense acquisition.

Prior to GDIT, he was vice president of marine business development for North America at GE Power Conversion business, according to his profile on the professional networking platform.

DelToro is a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral whose industry career included time as a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton, adviser to the board at Attila Security and senior solutions architect at Raytheon.

During his active-duty service, he served as commander of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and program manager for undersea defensive warfare (PMS 415) within Naval Sea Systems Command, among other leadership positions.