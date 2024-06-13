Future Technologies Sees Continued Department of Defense Partnership With Recent Private 5G Network Deployments

Future Technologies Venture has, in the past 12 months, received multiple Department of Defense projects worth over $30 million in total involving the deployment of private 5G networks.

Future Technologies said Tuesday that the latest projects continue 15 years of partnership with the DOD, which has seen the company deploy 2G as augmentation for Land Mobile Radio systems, 3G/4G for voice and data and, more recently, 5G.

The lead systems integrator’s 5G offerings cover multiple network types, including deployable systems, laboratory systems, those for test and training and those for base modernization.

According to the company, its 5G offerings enable a variety of advanced capabilities, including artificial intelligence, AR and VR, drone surveillance and warfighter connectivity.

Robert Justice, the director of special projects at Future Technologies, said his company seeks to “deliver secure, reliable connectivity for the modern battlefield.”

“Private 5G enhances operational continuity and provides unprecedented security, which is of utmost importance for these use cases,” Justice added.