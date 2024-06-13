Former USSOCOM Chief Raymond Thomas Named PDW Board Chairman

Drone technology company PDW has appointed Raymond Thomas, a retired U.S. Army general, as chairman of its board of directors.

Ryan Gury, CEO and co-founder of PDW, said in a statement published Tuesday Thomas will help lead the company’s efforts to advance the adoption of small robotics in the U.S. military.

“His guidance and wisdom are invaluable as our company navigates the complex challenges of equipping our future force with consumable, small robotics to shape the future of conflict and warfare,” Gury added.

Thomas is a partner at Lux Venture Capital and chairman of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

His 39-year military career includes time as commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and head of Joint Special Operations Command.

“It’s critical the United States cultivate a robust domestic small drone industry, and Alabama-based PDW is at the forefront of this effort. PDW is a mission-led defense company that works across many technology verticals to ensure America maintains a global lead,” Thomas said.

“I’m proud of the work we are doing to drive the industry forward and to protect our warfighters and national interests,” the retired general added.

The other members of PDW’s board are John Brennan, former director of the CIA and a two-time Wash100 awardee; Ryan Plunkett, former senior leader in counterterrorism and international operations at the FBI; Nicholas Horbaczewski, co-founder and CEO of the Drone Racing League; and Mark Cherry, CEO of Align Precision and a U.S. Air Force veteran.