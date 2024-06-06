Former DIA Director Scott Berrier Named SVP in Booz Allen’s National Security Business

Scott Berrier, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has transitioned to the industry and was appointed senior vice president within the national security business of Booz Allen Hamilton.

The company said Thursday Berrier, a previous Wash100 Award recipient with over four decades of experience in intelligence, national security and defense, will be responsible for supporting Booz Allen’s federal customers and expanding business growth and development.

Considering his recent DIA leadership, the new Booz Allen executive will focus on driving strategic direction for company offerings in support of intelligence clients.

“The intelligence community is facing a clear set of mission challenges [and addressing these] requires not only innovative technologies to support accelerated decision making but also people immersed in intelligence missions who understand how to integrate such solutions,” said Tom Pfeifer, national security sector president at Booz Allen. “Scott brings the leadership, mission understanding, and tradecraft necessary to support our clients in enhancing U.S. resilience and security now and in the future.”

Berrier’s career as a joint intelligence operations leader also includes time serving as the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence. In that role, he established the Intelligence, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Task Force and stood up the Army Counterintelligence Command.

He was also a general officer for combatant command and sub-unified command intelligence teams and commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experiences to bear in support of new missions to create a more agile and resilient intelligence community,” said Berrier.