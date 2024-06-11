Fearless Forms Board of Advisers to Support Digital Transformation Initiative

Baltimore, Maryland-based digital services provider Fearless has formed a board of advisers comprising industry and government experts who will offer strategic vision and perspective as the company seeks to transform into a billion-dollar digital transformation enterprise by 2030.

Delali Dzirasa, CEO of Fearless, said in a statement published Tuesday that creating the five-member board of advisers was a critical next step for growing Fearless’ offerings and customer base.

The new Fearless advisers are:

Ollen Douglass, managing partner at the Lightship Anchor Fund

Brenda Freeman, founder and CEO of the Joyeux Group

Paul Leslie, chairman of Tria Federal

Maria Roat, former U.S. deputy federal chief information officer

Alicia Wilson, head of inclusive enterprise and regional philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase.

“As we look to expand our services, customers, and geographic footprint, our leadership team recognized we needed an external team with diverse experiences and skill sets to help us think differently and guide us as we build the next billion-dollar company,” Dzirasa said.

In early May, Fearless added two new executives to its leadership team to support its 2030 digital transformation vision. Joe Paiva, former regional vice president of global go-to-market at Salesforce, was appointed chief operating officer, while Jacob Hsu, former CEO of Catalyte, was named executive chair.