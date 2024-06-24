EXPANSIA Joins DOD Program Facilitating Employment for Military Spouses; Adam “AJ” Jarnagin Quoted

Service-disabled veteran-owned small business EXPANSIA, a provider of strategy and integration consulting services, has joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

MSEP is a Department of Defense initiative that works to connect military spouses with partner employers for recruitment purposes, EXPANSIA said Thursday. The initiative was established in 2011 and has facilitated the employment of over 250,000 individuals.

Commenting on his company becoming part of MSEP, EXPANSIA CEO Adam “AJ” Jarnagin said, “We did it not just because it was the right thing to do for those who faced constant challenges in maintaining employment but also because these employees are highly skilled, diverse, and excel at problem-solving, which is the DNA of any successful employee.”

“As a digital transformation firm that hires knowledge workers, we view MSEP as a strategic partner in our continued growth,” Jarnagin added.

For her part, EXPANSIA co-founder Tynel Jarnagin said that, as a former military spouse, she understood the challenges that spouses and families of active-duty service members face. “That’s why I’m proud to support our efforts with MSEP, helping to connect military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities and support their professional growth.”