Energy Department Awards TRANSCOM Technical Support Services Contract to CCS-Ivory Cloud Joint Venture

Department of Energy Logo by U.S. Government/Wikimedia, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of Energy has announced awarding the DOE Transportation Tracking and Communications System Technical Support Services contract to CCS-Ivory Cloud Joint Venture.

The up to $15 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will run from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2029, and feature firm-fixed-price task orders, the DOE said Tuesday.

The contract will primarily provide technical support services to the DOE TRANSCOM program with a focus on continuous monitoring, tracking and communication regarding active shipments of radioactive materials and waste.

In addition to technical support, the contract will provide operation, management, training, administration and maintenance services.

The U.S. Small Business Administration-certified

CCS-IC JV is a certified Small Business Administration 8(a), HUBZone and American Indian Tribe Program company comprising Command Cyber Solutions and Ivory Cloud.