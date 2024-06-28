in Contract Awards, News

ECS Secures Spot on Potential $8B FBI IT Services Contract Vehicle; John Heneghan Quoted

John Heneghan / ECS
ECS Secures Spot on Potential $8B FBI IT Services Contract Vehicle; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The FBI has awarded ECS, the federal government segment of IT services provider ASGN, a spot on the Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation multiple-award contract vehicle.

ITSSS-2, which features a maximum value of $8 billion and a potential period of performance of eight years, will be used by the FBI and other Department of Justice components as the primary means to acquire IT services, ECS said Thursday.

The new contract vehicle is the successor to the original ITSSS, in which ECS serves as a prime contractor with multiple active task orders.

Commenting on the award, ECS President and 2024 Wash100 awardee John Heneghan said, “With the award of ITSSS-2, we’ll continue to provide best-in-class technology solutions, high-performing teams, and quality delivery for our partners in law enforcement and national security.”

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

BlueHalo to Build Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BlueHalo to Build Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted