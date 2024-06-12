Dr. Peter Beling is the director of the Intelligent Systems Division at the Virginia Tech National Security Institute and a professor in the Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Beling’s expert insights in artificial intelligence and systems engineering will be pivotal in discussing critical national security and operational resilience issues during the 2024 Army Summit.

Who is Dr. Peter Beling?

Dr. Peter Beling is a distinguished academic and researcher renowned for his contributions to AI and systems engineering. As a professor, he has dedicated his career to advancing the understanding of intelligent systems and improving operational resilience and cybersecurity.

Beling’s research interests focus on the intersections of engineering and AI, with applications spanning the cyber resilience of cyber-physical systems. His work has significantly contributed to developing methodologies, designing tools and acquiring cyber-resilient military systems.

Before joining Virginia Tech, Beling served on the research council of the Systems Engineering Research Center (SERC). He holds a Ph.D. in Operations Research from the George Washington University and a B.S. in Mathematics from the University of Virginia.

Dr. Peter Beling’s Notable Research Works

Beling’s research works have been at the forefront of integrating AI into systems engineering and driving advancements for its practical applications in national security.

One of his notable research projects involves predicting human trust in AI partners through gameplay behaviors. This project combines psychological insights with technological innovation to improve human-AI interactions.

Beling has also been influential in developing frameworks that enhance the cybersecurity structures of different organizations. His research has provided vital insights into how AI can be leveraged to predict and mitigate cyber threats.

“My research explores the idea that we can engineer systems that benefit from new technologies while also managing the risks inherent to those technologies,” Beling said in an interview at the SERC.

“My research focuses on methods for assuring overall system performance despite the fragilities of the new technologies at the heart of defense systems,” he added.

Dr. Peter Beling’s Award-Winning Contributions

Beling’s work garnered significant recognition at the 31st Annual INCOSE International Symposium. His research paper “AI4SE and SE4AI: A Research Roadmap” was awarded the best article.

This acclaimed article outlines a roadmap to explore AI and autonomy. It highlights the critical aspects of digital engineering transformation to enable the automation of traditional systems in engineering practices.

Moreover, the roadmap encourages new practices to promote automated, adaptive and learning systems.

What is the 2024 Army Summit?

The 2024 Army Summit will bring together top Army officials, industry executives and government leaders to discuss strategies for enhancing national security. The summit will serve as a platform for sharing insights, showcasing technological advancements and fostering collaboration among key leaders.

Beling will share his insights in the panel discussion on “Accepting Risk in Leveraging AI at the Pace of Need.” LMI’s Ray Ali, Special Operations Command’s Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Frzier, and West Point’s Dr. Jon Roginski will join him in the panel discussion.

Date: June 13, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m./ ET)

Venue: Hilton-McLean, Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 7920

