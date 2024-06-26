DHA Seeks Comments on Solicitation Terms for PEO Medical Systems Strategic Adviser Support

The Defense Health Agency is seeking industry feedback on the performance work statement and other elements of an upcoming solicitation for strategic adviser support services meant to benefit Program Executive Office Medical Systems/J-6 Chief Information Officer, which provides the agency with advice on all matters related to Military Health Systems IT.

The services required under the upcoming solicitation cover a variety of labor categories, including contract analyst support, procurement technician support, program management/analyst support, systems engineering program management support and clerical and administrative support, according to a draft request for proposals posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The requirement is expected to result in a single-award, firm fixed price, small business set-aside contract.

The feedback being solicited covers not only the PWS but also the instructions to offerors, the contract line item number structure and pricing matrix, the mitigation plan for organizational conflict of interest, the evaluation criteria and terms and conditions.

Interested parties have until July 2 to respond.