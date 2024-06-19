Derrick Reig Named Chief Revenue Officer of Exostar

Derrick Reig has joined Exostar as chief revenue officer .

In his new role he will be responsible for managing the customer journey and implementing revenue-generating strategies, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday.

Previously, Reig served as the CRO for CB Insights, where he led sales development, solutions consulting and customer success teams.

Exostar President and CEO Richard Addi acknowledged Reid’s comprehension of what it takes to increase revenue growth and customer satisfaction through modern technology.

“Adding his experience and perspective to our outstanding executive leadership team will prove to be a key ingredient in our recipe for continued growth and long-term success,” Addi said.

During Reig’s career, which has spanned over twenty-five years, he has cultivated technical and vertical market expertise that will now expand to Exostar’s clients.

“I’ve been impressed by the company’s trajectory over the past few years and the size of its global community of customers,” Reig said. “With our people, The Exostar Platform, and the backing of Arlington Capital Partners, we have all the right elements in place to take the company to even greater heights. I’m ready to go capture that opportunity.”