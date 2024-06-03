in Contract Awards, News

Deloitte Lands $56M Air Force Contract for Cadet Admission System Support

Deloitte has secured a $56 million contract to assist the U.S. Air Force Academy in operating, maintaining and upgrading its cadet admission system.

The firm-fixed-price contract covers the provision of managed services to operate, sustain and perform system changes for the Cadet Operation Management Planning and Admission Support System for the USAFA and its preparatory school, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Deloitte Consulting will perform contract work at the service academy in El Paso County, Colorado, through June 30, 2029.

The 10th Contracting Squadron at the USAFA in Colorado received one bid for the contract via a competitive acquisition, and is obligating $5.2 million in the Air Force’s fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the contract award.

