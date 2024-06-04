CTC to Continue Combat Vehicle Modernization Work Under Army Contract; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has secured a $13 million contract from the U.S. Army for the second phase of a project aimed at developing lighter and more survivable military vehicles.

CTC said Friday it will collaborate with PAR Systems and the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-Ground Vehicle Systems Center to implement machine learning techniques for modernizing combat vehicles.

The project starts by evaluating the feasibility of advanced controls and ML techniques, followed by developing an advanced machine, and concludes with the demonstration of the machine at CTC’s Pennsylvania headquarters to support next-generation combat vehicle manufacturers.

Ed Sheehan , president and CEO of CTC, said, “We are honored to continue this work, which will benefit our warfighters in a very direct way.”

“Our engineering and machine learning experts are collaborating on this effort to make sure our military can fulfill their missions using the most optimized vehicles possible,” he added.