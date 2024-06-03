CTC Awarded Marine Corps Contracts to Help Improve Energy Resilience; Ed Sheehan Quoted

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corp. two contracts to help the service branch improve energy resilience to support warfighters and their mission requirements.

CTC said Friday both contracts were awarded by Marine Corps Installations Command.

Under a $37 million prime contract, the company will work with subcontractors SKJ, SEA and Barbaricum to provide technical, operational and analytical services to help MCICOM manage its energy infrastructure.

“We are honored by the MCICOM’s continued trust in our ability to help them achieve their energy resiliency goals,” said CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan.

CTC will work with industry partners, including Risk Mitigation Consulting, to implement and operate energy-resilient technologies and provide cyber, community of practice, policy and architecture support for MCICOM under the third option of the Facility Related Controls Systems program support contract.

The Marine Corps FRCS program consists of more than 350 energy, utilities, electronic security, fire and life safety and other networked systems used to operate an installation.

Sheehan noted that the company will help the service branch secure its control systems and educate its personnel when it comes to safeguarding infrastructure, facilities and other assets.