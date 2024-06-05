CRDF Global to Support AES2 on Defense Department Counter-Narcotics & Global Threats Contract; Tina Dolph Quoted

CRDF Global will serve as a subcontractor to Advanced Engineering Solutions & Services, supporting the latter’s work on a multiple-award contract to assist the Department of Defense and its partner nation agencies in countering national security threats worldwide.

AES2 was one of the 18 awardees on the $960 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract the U.S. Air Force awarded in early 2023 to support the Counter-Narcotics and Global Threats Operations, Logistics and Training Support program, CRDF Global said Tuesday.

Under the contract, the nonprofit organization will help AES2 support the U.S. and its partner countries in combating transnational organized crime, piracy, illegal drugs, trafficking, threat finance networks and other security threats.

The majority of contract work will occur outside the U.S. and is expected to conclude on or before Sept. 17, 2032.

“We are honored to partner with AES2 and leverage our decades of experience in training and capacity building missions towards our shared goal of building a more safe and secure world,” said Tina Dolph, president and chief operating officer of CRDF Global.

“With our teams actively supporting counterterrorism and law enforcement training missions worldwide, we are prepared and well-positioned to provide the responsive, tailored and effective solutions required for a program of this level of complexity and significance,” added Dolph, a four-time Wash100 awardee.