Commvault Attains FedRAMP High Authorization for Government SaaS Offering

Commvault has received the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s High Authority to Operate designation for its software as a service-delivered data protection services.

The New Jersey-based company said Wednesday the certification was specifically awarded to its Commvault Cloud for Government offerings, signifying the capability to securely manage highly sensitive information within cloud environments.

Commvault Cloud features continuous cyber recovery plan testing and automatic recovery to a secure cleanroom in the cloud. It is supported by federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Treasury and National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Craig Abod , Carahsoft Technology president and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, commented, “As a long-standing Commvault partner, we look forward to working with our reseller partners to provide these newly authorized solutions to our public sector customers.”

He added, “With its FedRAMP High Authorization, Commvault is now in a league of its own, going beyond data protection to provide top-tier data security and rapid recoverability from cyber attacks.”