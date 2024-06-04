Chip Schaller Named Proposal & Capture Subject Matter Expert at AutogenAI; Elizabeth Lukas Quoted

Chip Schaller, formerly senior vice president at Maximus, has been appointed proposal and capture subject matter expert at the American division of British bid writing service provider AutogenAI .

In a statement Monday, Elizabeth Lukas , AutogenAI CEO of the Americas, highlighted Schaller’s extensive experience in proposal and capture management within the federal and commercial landscapes and said it could help drive the company’s U.S. strategic operations and growth.

“His profound understanding of complex market dynamics and his proven track record of securing pivotal contracts make him an invaluable asset to our organization as we continue to expand and define the industry,” Lukas added.

At Maximus, Schaller led a 60-member multidisciplinary team across six global proposal hubs. Before that, he spent thirteen years at DynCorp as a senior capture and proposal expert, managing proposal requirements ranging from $10 million to over $1 billion.

His experience also includes managing proposals for both the U.S. federal market and international organizations.