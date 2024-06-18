cBEYONData Selected to Support Army GFEBS Alongside Intrepid; Dyson Richards Quoted

Arlington, Virginia-based cBEYONData has received a five-year subcontract from engineering and support services provider Intrepid, which had been awarded the Enterprise Resource and Planning Initiatives Task Order by Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal.

The ERP BI II task order calls for support for the General Fund Enterprise Business Systems, which provide the U.S. Army with enterprise-wide financial and procurement management capabilities, cBEYONData told ExecutiveBiz Tuesday.

Dyson Richards , CEO of cBEYONData, said he is “honored and thrilled” to continue to work alongside Intrepid while serving Army clients.

“Our team’s mission is to improve the business of government by applying the right mix of advice, technology, and implementation expertise that allows our clients to do right by the budgets, the people, and the mission. Also, by providing cutting-edge IT solutions, we help our Nation’s warfighters to be mission ready,” said Richards.

The contract, which began on May 13, will require cBEYONData assist specific organizations, including the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, U.S. Army Financial Management Command and the Defense Health Agency.