cBEYONData Selected by The Washington Post as a 2024 Top DC-Area Workplace; Dyson Richards Quoted

The Washington Post has named cBEYONData as one of the top workplaces in the Washington, D.C., area for 2024.

A ceremony took place on June 20 to recognize the awardees, cBEYONData said in a Friday press release received by Executive Mosaic. This year’s recipients, 250 in all, include technology companies, government contractors, real estate firms and financial service providers.

The award is based on numerous aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. Information regarding these criteria was collected from employees using an anonymous survey administered by employee engagement company Energage .

Dyson Richards , CEO of cBEYONData, said he and his organization feel “proud and humbled” by the honor.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who consistently go above and beyond to make our company a great place to work,” Richards said. “I am grateful for their commitment and look forward to continuing to foster a positive, rewarding, and supportive work environment for everyone who has chosen to apply their talents to make cBEYONData a special company.”