Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Yurts Generative AI Platform; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and Yurts have forged an agreement allowing the former to distribute the latter’s generative artificial intelligence platform to the government sector.

In a statement Tuesday, Michael Adams , sales director at Carahsoft, said, “Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with Yurts to bring its GenAI solutions to our Government customers through the support of our reseller network. We look forward to helping agencies excel in their missions and deliver exceptional service to their constituents.”

Adams emphasized that GenAI “holds tremendous potential for various Public Sector use-cases.”

The Yurts platform helps enhance knowledge management and mission-critical workflows across applications and data stores. It can swiftly answer urgent queries, extract data and interpret context from the highest-fidelity data sources.

Federal agencies can procure the service through Carahsoft reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.