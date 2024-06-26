in Artificial Intelligence, News

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for ClearML AI Offering; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will distribute the end-to-end and open-source artificial intelligence platform of software developer ClearML to the public sector under a partnership agreement.

In a statement Tuesday, Michael Adams, sales director at Carahsoft, said, “ClearML’s AI Platform streamlines [machine learning operations] and [large language model operations] processes, facilitating rapid development and secure deployments.”

ClearML platform’s enterprise version can enable government agencies to transform ML models into reliable production systems from data ingestion to business insights generation.

Adams added, “By leveraging ClearML’s capabilities across our reseller network, we’re equipping Government entities to operate more efficiently and effectively in the digital age.”

The platform can be procured through Carahsoft reseller partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

Written by Kacey Roberts

