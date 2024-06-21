Carahsoft to Market Pryon’s RAG-based GenAI Products to Public Sector Customers

Carahsoft Technology will use its reseller network and positions on several government contracts to make Pryon‘s generative AI offerings available to the public sector.

The companies said Thursday the Retrieval-Augmented Generation-based GenAI product suite could help agencies extract information from content repositories to streamline access to policies, manuals and other needed contents.

“Pryon’s offerings enable agencies to unlock valuable insights from unstructured data while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security,” underscored Chris Mahl, president and chief operating officer of Pryon.

GenAI products included in Pryon’s RAG Suite are developed to provide government organizations with advanced AI capabilities to streamline workflows, cut repetitive tasks and expand knowledge access.

Pryon offerings are available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracting vehicles.

“By collaborating with Pryon and our reseller partners to facilitate the rapid acquisition and deployment of its solutions, we empower agencies to efficiently retrieve answers to pressing questions from complex and scattered content, resulting in faster, more effective and accurate decisions,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.