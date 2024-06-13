CACI CEO John Mengucci Presented With 2024 Wash100 Award

John Mengucci , president and CEO at CACI International , accepted his 2024 Wash100 Award in a recent in-person meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the prestigious honor.

Mengucci is a five-time winner of the award, which annually celebrates the 100 executives, both from government and industry, who make up the backbone of the government contracting field. Not only are these individuals integral to GovCon’s success — the award is given to those who EM predicts will shape the sector going forward. Winners are always innovative leaders who demonstrate near clairvoyant vision and steadfast reliability.

The latter quality in particular is highly evident in Mengucci’s direction of CACI to juggernaut status with its perennial large contract wins: in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 alone, the company logged $3.1 billion in contract awards. The company’s support of agencies and federal projects spanning defense, homeland security, intelligence, healthcare and beyond is nearly unparalleled. Explore Mengucci’s career and qualifications in his GovCon Wire profile.

“John’s voice in the federal ecosystem is one that champions cutting-edge emerging technology. John’s ‘software as a super power’ motto underscores his competitive position of dominance and allows CACI’s digital transformation and modernization efforts to flourish across the enterprise and with the customers they serve,” Garrettson commented.

Executive Mosaic is proud to bestow this venerated recognition on such a remarkable leader for a fifth time and is excited to watch Mengucci and his CACI team continue to thrive in the months ahead.