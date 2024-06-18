in Contract Awards, News

BWXT Receives Phase 2 Contract for Continued Microreactor Development Work in Wyoming; Joe Miller Quoted

Joseph K. Miller / BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
BWXT Receives Phase 2 Contract for Continued Microreactor Development Work in Wyoming; Joe Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a BWX Technologies subsidiary phase 2 of a contract for continued engineering work on small-scale nuclear reactors.

The aim of the contract is to determine the viability of using microreactor systems to augment Wyoming’s power supply, BWXT said Monday.

Work under phase 2, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, includes BWXT Advanced Technologies completing the lead microreactor unit’s conceptual design and developing a microreactor fleet model and a regulatory engagement plan.

Phase 2 also covers the demonstration of the ability of Wyoming’s supply chain to manufacture nuclear components. Identifying the areas where the supply chain could carry out the demonstration was done under phase 1.

Commenting on the award, BWXT AT President Joe Miller praised the “extraordinary support” Wyoming has shown for the deployment of microreactors, adding, “We look forward to taking this next step forward with the Wyoming Energy Authority and very much appreciate the vision of a clean, reliable and practical energy future demonstrated by both Governor Mark Gordon and the Authority’s Executive Director Rob Creager.”

BWXT AT co-developed the BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor with the Department of Energy under the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. The company said it is leveraging the achievements of that program in its work in Wyoming.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Northrop Delivers Initial Set of Integrated Battle Command System Equipment to Army - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Delivers Initial Set of Integrated Battle Command System Equipment to Army
Kaitlyn Webster Promoted to Chief Solutions Architect at RS21 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kaitlyn Webster Promoted to Chief Solutions Architect at RS21