BWXT-Led Joint Venture to Manage NNSA’s Pantex Plant Under Potential $30B Contract; Heatherly Dukes Quoted

A BWX Technologies -led joint venture has secured a potential 20-year, $30 billion contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration to manage and operate the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas.

Through this award, PanTeXas Deterrence – which includes BWXT, Fluor, Day & Zimmermann Company’s SOC subsidiary and the Texas A&M University System – will support a wide range of the nuclear weapons-focused facility ’s areas of responsibility, BWXT announced from Lynchburg, Virginia on Friday.

“The PanTeXas Deterrence team was purpose-built to bring the very best of industry experience together to meet crucial global security imperatives,” said BWXT Technical Services Group President Heatherly Dukes .

This contract, she said, “leverages our unique core competencies and capabilities in nuclear operations.”

The PanTex Plant’s mission is to maintain the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. Activities under the contract will support nuclear weapons life extension programs; nuclear weapons surveillance, assembly and dismantlement; the development, testing and fabrication of high explosive components; and interim storage and surveillance of plutonium pits.

“We look forward to getting started with a strong emphasis on safe and secure operations in full support of NNSA’s integrated Nuclear Security Enterprise,” Dukes said.