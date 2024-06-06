Bryan Eckle of cBEYONData Says Organizations Should Think Through Data Goals in AI Projects

Bryan Eckle, chief technology officer at cBEYONData, said organizations should first identify their data goals in artificial intelligence projects before they start cleaning up and organizing their data, CIO reported Wednesday.

“You can back up and start with, ‘What kind of questions do we want to be able to answer?'” Eckle said. “Then from there, ‘What are the underlying data elements we need in place in order to answer those questions?’ And then from there, ‘What’s the source of truth?'”

He noted that organizations should acknowledge that data cleaning is not a one-time initiative because they receive data not only from internal users but also from other sources, such as suppliers and partners.

“It’s a journey, right?” the CTO stated. “You’re always going to be bringing additional data sources that can provide insight, and you’re always going to want to monitor the health of that data pipeline.”

According to Eckle, AI users should not disregard the demand of large language model AIs for data.

“AI is very, very data hungry,” he stated. “And the data needs to be accurate, it needs to be timely, it needs to be fast, and there needs to be a lot of it.”