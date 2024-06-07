Bow River Capital, ONE Funds Partner to Form Joint Venture Named ONE Bow River Advisers

Bow River Capital is partnering with the O’Neil Group‘s ONE Funds to create ONE Bow River Advisers, or One Bow River, a joint venture that will invest in critical data solutions that aid national defense.

In a press statement Wednesday, Blair Richardson, founder and CEO of Bow Rover Capital, said, “Bringing together the expertise of ONE Funds and Bow River Capital to solve US defense challenges is timely and much needed.”

“We believe this partnership strengthens our competitive position in the market and creates new potential avenues for growth and collaboration in the future,” he added.

For his part, ONE Funds founder and CEO Kevin O’Neil expressed excitement regarding the partnership, which, he believes, will benefit from Bow River Capital’s approach to investing in the lower middle market.

“I believe that, together, we are poised to achieve remarkable success and drive forward our shared vision,” O’Neil added.

The ONE Funds chief executive will lead One Bow River as chief investment officer alongside Steve Joanis, who will serve as senior managing director.