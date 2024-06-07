Boeing’s Crewed Starliner Spacecraft Docks With International Space Station

Boeing‘s Starliner spacecraft has docked with the International Space Station and its crew has joined the seven other astronauts aboard the orbital laboratory to assist with various space-based tests and scientific experiments.

NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams arrived at the ISS after completing a series of tests, including manually flying the Starliner in space en route to the laboratory, Boeing said Thursday.

The Starliner astronauts will spend a week in the orbiting laboratory then board the Starliner to return to Earth.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

NASA said Wednesday the crewed flight test is part of the Commercial Crew Program and aims to validate the Starliner spacecraft, transportation system, launch pad and in-orbit operations capabilities.