Boeing-SparkCognition JV Collaborates With NASA on Advanced Air Mobility Initiative

SkyGrid, a joint venture between Boeing and SparkCognition, is collaborating with NASA Langley Research Center to incorporate essential capabilities, functions and services to support the integration of autonomous aircraft within the air transportation system.

The company said Friday it will help NASA Langley integrate its traffic surveillance software to support the unmanned aircraft system traffic management system and other distributed cooperative airspace management platforms as part of the agency’s advanced air mobility aircraft initiative.

SkyGrid and NASA Langley will also collaborate on optimizing UAS operations, such as cargo delivery and life-saving para-public services, in the national airspace system.

In addition, SkyGrid will provide critical data and insights to inform the development of new standards and procedures for safe and effective UAS operations.

NASA’s System-Wide Safety Project will lead the collaboration between the agency and the joint venture.

“The System-Wide Safety project is committed to innovating how we predict, analyze, and mitigate risks in aviation as it becomes more complex and integrated with advanced systems. By working with SkyGrid, we will leverage their technological advancements to refine our advanced safety models and tools,” said Kyle Ellis, project manager for NASA’s System-Wide Safety project.