Bluestone-Backed cBEYONData Unveils Updated Brand, Website; Dyson Richards Quoted

Arlington, Virginia-based cBEYONData has introduced its refreshed brand and website, marking the combination of three companies and reflecting the organization’s growth and expanded capabilities.

“Our updated brand and new website are more than just a fresh coat of paint—they represent the unification of our collective expertise and our unwavering commitment to our clients,” Dyson Richards, CEO of cBEYONData, said in a statement published Thursday.

“By combining these three outstanding companies, we have created a powerhouse that is uniquely positioned to move our clients forward with enhanced capabilities and comprehensive solutions,” added Richards.

In February 2023, cBEYONData expanded its data analytics capabilities for federal government customers with its acquisition of Summit2Sea Consulting.

This marked cBEYONData’s second acquisition, which came nearly a year after it purchased enterprise resource planning services provider Alta Via Consulting.

The updated website offers information on the company’s capabilities and thought leadership on platforms and services and features demonstration videos.

Bluestone Investment Partners’ portfolio company cBEYONData provides data science, digital transformation support, business optimization and tailored platforms and services for federal government customers.