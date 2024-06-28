BlueHalo to Build Next-Gen Counter-UAS Missile for Army; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has been selected to build a next-generation counter-uncrewed aerial systems missile designed to defeat large air threats for the U.S. Army.

The company said Thursday it will move forward with developing its NGCM offering in partnership with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium.

BlueHalo introduced NGCM in 2023 as a modular missile system that uses current infrastructure and command and control platforms to defeat Group 3 drones and short-range air defense threats.

The missile can integrate with other rocket motors to defend against sub-sonic and supersonic threats.

“Adding the increased range, reduced time-to-target, and rapid launch capabilities of our technically superior NGCM to BlueHalo’s operational, industry-defining RF and directed energy C-UAS solutions gives unmatched, layered protection to our warfighters, allies, and assets,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a previous Wash100 awardee.

“We are honored to work alongside AMTC to expand our nation’s kinetic C-UAS capabilities and continue BlueHalo’s legacy of delivering next-generation defense technology into the hands of the warfighter,” Moneymaker said.