Axellio CEO Scott Aken on Electromagnetic Spectrum in Modern Warfare

For Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio, taking advantage of the electromagnetic spectrum in modern warfare revolves around three fundamentals: data sensing, ingestion and storage, according to a news article posted Tuesday on ClearanceJobs.

“So it’s the sensing, then it’s the ingestion of all that data, the storage of all that data, and then the analytical capabilities to figure out what’s good, what’s bad, what’s indifferent of that data,” Scott said in an interview.

Data and analytics capabilities ultimately lead to outcomes that dictate what innovation or technologies should be deployed to utilize the EM spectrum for military advantage.

“The innovation is happening, but you know, when you look at the electromagnetic spectrum in general, sensing something that’s in the kilohertz range and sensing something that’s in the gigahertz range, you know is a very different thing,” Aken said.

He explained that EM is not a one-size-fits-all approach, where one sensor will work across the entire range of frequencies.

“Usually one sensor isn’t going to work across that entire range of frequencies. There are different antennas, different radios and you’ve got to understand where you’re looking at for, what threat you have in that particular frequency range, and then put out the appropriate sensors and the appropriate collectors to be able to grab that off or out of the air, to be able to make sense,” Aken explained.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

